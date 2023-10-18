FBI includes Topeka in its campaign against hate crimes in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation has now included Topeka in its campaign against hate crimes and encourages all residents who may be a victim or witness to report the incident.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation says its Kansas City Division will join a nationwide effort to build awareness of hate crimes and how to report them to law enforcement. The campaign was launched in 2021 and focused on the greater Kansas City area, however, in 2023, Topeka, Wichita and St. Joseph will join the list.

The FBI noted that hate crimes are the highest priority of its civil rights program as the devastating impacts have affected many families and communities. The Bureau is the lead investigative agency for criminal violations of federal civil rights statutes which define a hate crime as,

A criminal offense against a person or property motivated in whole or in part by an offender’s bias against a race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, ethnicity, gender or gender identity.

Historically, the Bureau noted that hate crimes are underreported and are not only an attack on the victim but many are meant to threaten and intimidate entire communities. With the nationwide campaign, it hopes to increase awareness and reporting of these incidents.

The localized campaign began on Oct. 3 in Kansas City and on Oct. 13 in Springfield, St. Joseph, Topeka and Wichita. The advertising campaign will highlight hate crime reporting awareness as it encourages victims and witnesses to contact law enforcement.

In Topeka, the FBI said residents can expect to see signage on the interior and exterior of mass transit buses.

In 2021, the FBI said there were more than 10,800 criminal incidents involving hate crimes and more than 12,400 related offenses. Of the 10,50 single-bias incidents that involved 12,411 victims, percentage breakdowns of victims are as follows:

64.5% are based on race, ethnicity or ancestry

15.9% are based on sexual orientation

14% are based on religion

3.1% are based on gender identity

1.3% are based on disability

0.9% are based on gender

The Bureau said it understands some may be fearful to come forward and report hate crimes. It remains steadfast in its commitment to protect all victims fo crime, however, the community’s help is needed. If it does not know about the crimes, it cannot investigate them.

If you believe you are a victim or a witness of a hate crime, regardless of national origin or immigration status, the FBI urges you to report the incident to the Kansas City office at 816-512-8200.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.