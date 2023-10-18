Fairview Fire Dept. plans chili feed

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local fire department is serving up a hot bowl of chili - with a side of fun!

The Fairview Township Fire Dept. in Jefferson Co. is hosting a chili feed. Firefighters Lacey and Chris Rosencutter and Chief Drew Dillman visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details about the event and its importance.

Lacey and Chris said the chili feed will have both hot and sweet chili varieties available. They’ll also have activities for the children, a silent auction, and an appearance by Sparky the fire dog.

Chief Dillman said the Fairview Township Fire Dept. is entirely volunteer, so fundraising activities like the chili feed are important as they work to modernize equipment and serve their community.

The Chili Feed Benefit for Fairview Township Fire Dept. is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, 7424 Ferguson Rd.

(Note: Fairview Township Fire covers a roughly 40 square mile area on the east side of Lake Perry. The size of the coverage area was inadvertently misstated in the original version of the video, the sentence has been removed from the video included with this story.)

