Expired license plate leads to late night chase through West Topeka, 2 arrested
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka women are behind bars after an expired license plate led to a short late-night chase in West Topeka during which drugs were allegedly found.
The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17, law enforcement officials attempted to stop a white 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe near SW 21st and SW Fairlawn Rd. with an expired license plate. The driver, later identified as Brooke D. Currie-Schultz, 42, of Topeka, refused to stop and began a chase.
The Sheriff’s Office said the pursuit led them to SW 19th and SW Quivira Dr. where Currie-Schultz and her passenger, Charity L. Currie-Schultz, 44, of Topeka, bailed from the vehicle and attempted to run. Both were taken into custody and questioned after a short foot chase.
Both were arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:
- Brooke D. Currie-Schultz
- Driving while license suspended
- Operating a vehicle without registration
- Interference with law enforcement
- Flee or attempt to elude law enforcement
- Failure to give a signal when changing lanes or turning
- Improper driving on a laned roadway
- Saline Co. warrant
- Charity L. Currie-Schultz
- Possession of opiates
- Interference with law enforcement
- Saline Co. warrant
As of Wednesday, both remain behind bars with no bond listed and no court appearance set.
Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.