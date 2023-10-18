Expired license plate leads to late night chase through West Topeka, 2 arrested

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka women are behind bars after an expired license plate led to a short late-night chase in West Topeka during which drugs were allegedly found.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17, law enforcement officials attempted to stop a white 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe near SW 21st and SW Fairlawn Rd. with an expired license plate. The driver, later identified as Brooke D. Currie-Schultz, 42, of Topeka, refused to stop and began a chase.

The Sheriff’s Office said the pursuit led them to SW 19th and SW Quivira Dr. where Currie-Schultz and her passenger, Charity L. Currie-Schultz, 44, of Topeka, bailed from the vehicle and attempted to run. Both were taken into custody and questioned after a short foot chase.

Both were arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Brooke D. Currie-Schultz Driving while license suspended Operating a vehicle without registration Interference with law enforcement Flee or attempt to elude law enforcement Failure to give a signal when changing lanes or turning Improper driving on a laned roadway Saline Co. warrant

Charity L. Currie-Schultz Possession of opiates Interference with law enforcement Saline Co. warrant



As of Wednesday, both remain behind bars with no bond listed and no court appearance set.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.