Expired license plate leads to late night chase through West Topeka, 2 arrested

Brooke Currie-Schultz (left) Charity Currie-Schultz (right)
Brooke Currie-Schultz (left) Charity Currie-Schultz (right)(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka women are behind bars after an expired license plate led to a short late-night chase in West Topeka during which drugs were allegedly found.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17, law enforcement officials attempted to stop a white 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe near SW 21st and SW Fairlawn Rd. with an expired license plate. The driver, later identified as Brooke D. Currie-Schultz, 42, of Topeka, refused to stop and began a chase.

The Sheriff’s Office said the pursuit led them to SW 19th and SW Quivira Dr. where Currie-Schultz and her passenger, Charity L. Currie-Schultz, 44, of Topeka, bailed from the vehicle and attempted to run. Both were taken into custody and questioned after a short foot chase.

Both were arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Brooke D. Currie-Schultz
    • Driving while license suspended
    • Operating a vehicle without registration
    • Interference with law enforcement
    • Flee or attempt to elude law enforcement
    • Failure to give a signal when changing lanes or turning
    • Improper driving on a laned roadway
    • Saline Co. warrant
  • Charity L. Currie-Schultz
    • Possession of opiates
    • Interference with law enforcement
    • Saline Co. warrant

As of Wednesday, both remain behind bars with no bond listed and no court appearance set.

