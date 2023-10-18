EPA to discuss Great Bend acid cleanup project at upcoming council meeting

GREAT BEND, Kan. (WIBW) - The Environmental Protection Agency is set to discuss a project to clean up 6,400 gallons of acid creeping toward the City of Great Bend’s public water supply at its upcoming city council meeting.

The Environmental Protection Agency says representatives will now visit Great Bend on Nov. 6 to provide community members with an update at the city council meeting. The update will provide information about the Plating Inc. Superfund Site.

Over the next few months, the EPA said it will host cleanup work covered by the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act - the Superfund. In April, Plating Inc. was one of three Kansas Superfund sites on the priority list to receive funds from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to expedite the project.

“In April, EPA Region 7 representatives traveled to Wichita to celebrate the second round of funding for Superfund sites from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law,” said EPA Region 7 Administrator Meg McCollister. “That funding is now being put to work to clean up contamination in communities across our nation’s heartland.”

After the presentation, the Agency noted that representatives will stick around to address questions and concerns form community members.

The EPA indicated that Plating Inc. sits in Barton County’s airport industrial area, about a mile and a half west of the Great Bend city limits. An inspection by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment in 2007 found about 6,400 gallons of chromic acid on site along with other acids and hydroxides.

The Agency said the secondary containment of the acid was inadequate and it began to leak into the ground. A 2-mile-long plume of hexavalent chromium has now impacted domestic water wells and continues to inch toward the city’s public water supply wells.

The EPA said it chose remedial designs to address the soil and groundwater contamination. It anticipates the actions to begin in the fall of 2023.

The meeting was originally scheduled for earlier in October, however, an impending government shutdown pushed the efforts back a month.

