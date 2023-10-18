Drone attack on U.S. troops intercepted in Iraq, heightening fears of a regional conflagration

BEIRUT (AP) — Two suicide drones launched at a base hosting U.S. troops in Iraq were intercepted Wednesday, a defense official said.

Hours later, an Iranian-backed militia in Iraq announced it had launched another drone attack on a second base. No injuries were reported in either incident.

The salvos came at a time of increasing tension and fears of a broader regional war in the wake of the latest Hamas-Israel war.

Since the beginning of the war on Oct. 7, all eyes have been on Hezbollah, the powerful Hamas ally across Israel’s northern border in Lebanon and its formidable arsenal. The group has traded so-far limited strikes with Israel on the border in recent days.

But Iranian-backed militias in Iraq have also threatened to attack U.S. facilities over American support for Israel.

“Our missiles, drones, and special forces are ready to direct qualitative strikes at the American enemy in its bases and disrupt its interests if it intervenes in this battle,” Ahmad “Abu Hussein” al-Hamidawi, head of the Kataib Hezbollah militia, said in a statement last Wednesday. He also threatened to launch missiles at Israeli targets.

Following Tuesday night’s blast that killed hundreds at a hospital in Gaza, the group issued another statement in which it blamed the U.S. and its support for Israel for the catastrophe and called for an end to the U.S. presence in Iraq.

“These evil people must leave the country. Otherwise, they will taste the fire of hell in this world before the afterlife,” the statement said.

No group claimed responsibility for the first drone attack Wednesday. A U.S. defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment to the press, confirmed the attack and interception but would not say which base was targeted.

Tashkil al-Waritheen, another Iranian-backed militia, claimed responsibility in a statement for a second drone attack, which they said had targeted the al-Harir airbase in northern Iraq. U.S. officials did not immediately comment on the claim of a second attack.

Also on Wednesday, Iran-allied groups in Iraq announced that they had formed a “joint operations room” to help Hamas in its war effort.

Two officials with Iranian-backed militias in Iraq, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the issue, said that the armed groups were on alert and prepared to join the battle, but that Iran had not yet given approval for them to open a new front. Leadership figures from some of the factions are now in Lebanon and Syria in case they get orders to proceed, one of the officials said.

Officials with the U.S. embassy in Baghdad declined to comment.

Associated Press staff writer Bassem Mroue contributed to this report. Copp reported from Washington and Abdul-Zahra reported from Boston.

