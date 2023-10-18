Concrete replacement to close SE Madison St. at SE 10th Ave. in Topeka

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Concrete removal and replacement will close SE Madison St. at SE 10th Ave. in Topeka, Kan.

City of Topeka officials said beginning Monday, Oct. 23, SE Madison St. will be closed to through traffic at SE 10th Ave. for the removal and replacement of failing concrete pavement panels north of the intersection.

City of Topeka officials indicated there will be a lane reduction on SE 10th Ave. for westbound traffic. A detour will be posted to divert traffic around Madison via Jefferson St., which is one block east.

City of Topeka officials noted the project is expected to be complete by early December.

