Club Car Wash fundraiser set to donate $2 of each wash to Special Olympics

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Club Car Wash locations across the Sunflower State are set to make a hefty donation over the weekend as $2 from every wash is set to go to Special Olympics Kansas.

Special Olympics Kansas says that on Friday, Oct. 21, and Saturday, Oct. 22, all Club Car Wash locations in the Sunflower State will host a fundraiser to benefit athletes. The event comes in the middle of the fall sports season.

The organization noted that this is the second year Club Car Wash has helped raise awareness and funds for Special Olympics. In 2022, the company was the largest corporate sponsor for the organization as well as the Law Enforcement Torch Run.

In 2023, Special Olympics Kansas said Club Car Wash spread the campaign to seven other state programs as well. The event is a chance for community members to show support for inclusion and clean their cars.

“The Kansas Law Enforcement Torch Run and Special Olympics Kansas are so happy to partner with Club Car Wash during this 2-day campaign,” said Luke Schulte, Senior Vice President of Development for Special Olympics Kansas. “The awareness raised by the 22 Kansas Club Car Wash locations participating in 2022 helped showcase to all Kansans that Special Olympics is active in their hometowns.”

However, the organization said the partnership goes beyond the fundraiser. Local Club Car Wash stores will also serve as the start and end to many community Law Enforcement Torch Runs. The company helps all year to raise awareness through yard signs, social media posts and other activities for the week leading up to events.

Special Olympics Kansas aid the funds raised will help enhance many games, competitions and social activities for athletes.

“Our goal is to grow sport opportunities in Kansas, with the addition of cornhole, pickleball, and regional bocce,” said Schulte. “Together, we are building communities of inclusion in Kansas!”

The organization is set to receive $2 from each car washed, including memberships and paid washes. To find a participating location, click HERE.

