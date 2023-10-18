City of Topeka approves not-for-profit body to manage hotel ownership

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka City Council has taken another step toward finalizing its purchase of the Hotel Topeka, approving creation of a body to handle ownership and contract management.

The Topeka Development Corporation is a not-for-profit consisting of the governing body formed to hold the hotel title, contract the management company selected to oversee operations, and obtain any necessary licenses and insurance.

Necessary by-laws will be finalized during a public hearing this Thursday at 3 p.m. It’s a virtual meeting that can be viewed or signed up for here, or on the City of Topeka Facebook.

The Council emphasized its intention to eventually find a new buyer to take ownership of the hotel. For now, their purchase becomes final October 31.

