Chief urges community to speak with youth among unprecedented homicide numbers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Chief has called on the community to get involved with local youth in an effort to proactively combat the unprecedented amount of homicides recorded in the Capital City in 2023.

On Tuesday, Oct. 17, Topeka Police Chief Bryan Wheeles took to YouTube with an update for the Capital City regarding the record-breaking number of homicides recorded so far in 2023.

“Just last week we saw multiple homicides as a result of gun violence to include several that involved children,” Chief Wheeles said. “I want to provide reassurance that your police department is dedicating all of our resources to solving these homicides.”

Wheeles noted that the department continues to actively seek justice for the victims, their families and the community as a whole. While this year has been tragic for the community, opportunities to come together and change the city’s path still remain.

“You have clearly shown that Topeka cares about its citizens and we will not tolerate violence in the Capital City,” he said. “I am with you.”

If community members have a chance to interact with youth, the Chief said they should jump on it.

“Encourage them to make good decisions, to be aware of their relationships and associations in their lives and remind them that everyone has the opportunity to change the outcome of any situation.”

Lastly, the Chief said those with information about any crime in Topeka should call the police department at 785-368-9551 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

“We need your help to solve these crimes and to make the City of Topeka the great place to live that I know it is,” he concluded.

As of Wednesday, Oct. 18, the Capital City has recorded a total of 31 homicides, the most the city has ever seen in a single year. The previous record was set in 2017 when Topeka recorded 30 homicides. So far, 11 of those remain unsolved with no arrests made. Those include:

Jan. 8 - Shawn A. Carter, 45, of Topeka, was found in the 1300 block of Madison St. with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No suspects have been named. March 26 - Deaundreya D. Caraway, 38, of Topeka, was found in the 1500 block of SE Quincy St. with apparent gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene. An attempt to locate was issued for Jeffrey D. Arnold, 52, of Topeka, who was arrested in Johnson Co. on drug violations in May but still has not been arrested for Caraway’s homicide. No other suspects have been named. March 29 - Gregorio Castillo, 68, of Topeka, was taken to a local hospital in February as the result of a road rage incident. He was pronounced dead on March 29. The suspect in this case has been described as a 20-30-year-old man. April 26 - Aaron P. Mathis Jr., 16, of Topeka, was found in the 3500 block of SW Kerry Ave. He succumbed to his injuries on April 26. No suspects have been named. May 15 - Anthony L. Marshal III, 30, of Topeka, was found in the 4100 block of SW Twilight Dr. with apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No suspects have been named. June 30 - Xavion E. Phannix, 20, of Topeka, was found in the 2600 block of SE Gilmore Ct. with apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead by medical personnel at a local hospital. No suspects have been named. July 15 - Alonzoe K. Smith, 2, of Topeka, was taken to a local hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound where police were called to investigate. He was pronounced dead. An attempt to locate Alfred A. Smith, the father, was issued. Smith was found in Springfield in July but still has not been charged in the toddler’s death. No other suspects have been named. Sept. 7 - Hevair D. Loucious, 31, of Topeka, was found in the hi-Crest neighborhood with apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No suspects have been named. Oct. 11 - Ra’Juan Spicer, 18, of Topeka, was found in the 1200 block of SW Clay St. with life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead by medical personnel. No suspects have been named. Oct. 13 - Damayah R. Calhoun, 17, of Topeka, was brought to a Topeka hospital where she was pronounced deceased due to a gunshot wound. The shooting was found to have happened in the 600 block of SE Lawrence St. No suspects have been named. Oct. 15 - Jackson E. Danner, 23, of Topeka, was found in the 1600 block of SW 21st St. with apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No suspects have been named.

As of Wednesday, 10 juveniles have died in Topeka as a result of violence. Those include:

Jackson Tilton, 2 Peyton L. Tyler, 9 Kourtney K. Tyler, 1 Kaleb Lane, 13 Aaron P. Mathis Jr., 16 Alonzoe K. Smith, 2 Zoey Felix, 5 Victor Carlton, 17 Damayah R. Calhoun, 17 Lawrencia Perez-Belair, 4

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.