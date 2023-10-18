Career prospects available during October Statewide Virtual Job Fair

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Career prospects are available during the October Statewide Virtual Job Fair.

Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said he urges job seekers and employers to look for talent to participate in the virtual job fair, hosted by KANSASWORKS, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

“Kansas is continuing to see a dominant trajectory of growth that is bringing thousands of employment opportunities with it,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce Toland said. “As companies are looking to hire throughout the state, our workforce centers are ready and able to help those who are searching for a job.”

Kansas Department of Commerce officials said the Virtual Statewide Job Fair portal features helpful information such as a jobseeker training video, a list of participating employers and channels for attendees to register and log in. Jobseekers are encouraged to dress professionally as employers may request to engage in a video interview.

Kansas Department of Commerce officials indicated candidates can participate through any digital device. Any individual with a disability may request accommodations by contacting their nearest workforce center at (877) 509-6757 prior to the event.

Kansas Department of Commerce officials noted registration is required to participate in virtual job fairs, regardless of previous participation. To register, click HERE.

