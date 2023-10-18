Candlelight vigil held to honor recent Topeka homicide victims

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman organized a candlelight vigil Tuesday night at Evergy Plaza to mourn the victims of recent homicides in the capital city.

“I’ve heard about children over the last few weeks, at least five that I’ve heard of, that have been killed or lost for some reason,” said vigil organizer Ali Stauffer. “I just figured that these families need to know that they’re not alone in their grieving, they’re not alone in their mourning.”

Stauffer said she wants the victims’ families to know they’re not alone in the grieving process.

“I’m just hoping that it brings more togetherness for everybody, and that they just get that they’re not alone, they can open up to anybody if they need to. That they just don’t bottle it up and keep it to themselves, cause that’s not good for anybody.”

Family members of recent homicide victims also turned out to show their love for their lost loved ones.

“Victor was my nephew, and just showing support for the community. There have been so many kids that have lost their lives for stupid, senseless things,” said Lisa Carbon.

As Carbon mourns the death of her nephew Victor, who was killed last week, she said she takes some measure of comfort in the vigils that have been held to honor Victor, and the lives of those recently killed in Topeka.

“It does, especially, we’ve had multiple vigils out at his memorial and those help. Just seeing the love from his friends and his family and hearing stories about him and being able to laugh and reminisce and then just cry and be there for each other.”

