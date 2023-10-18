Blue Rapids woman arrested for DUI after collision near Tuttle Creek

FILE
FILE(KTTC)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Blue Rapids woman was arrested after it was found she was allegedly under the influence during a collision that involved a man and a teen near Tuttle Creek.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 9:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Green-Randolph and Tuttle Creek Blvd. with reports of a collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found Faye Evans, 34, of Blue Rapids, had collided with a vehicle that occupied a 22-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy.

RCPD noted that the crash report for the incident is still in progress. Therefore, the extent of the victims’ injuries remains unknown. However, Evans was arrested after it was found she was allegedly intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Evans was booked into the Riley Co. Jail on:

  • Driving under the influence
  • Aggravated battery

As of Wednesday, Evans remains behind bars on a $17,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting in the 2000 BLK of SE Pennsylvania was reported on Oct. 10 of this year resulting in...
Murder, robbery lead to teen’s arrest for Topeka’s 27th homicide in 2023
A gallon of milk thrown smashes a passing semi-truck's windshield along K-4 on Oct. 13, 2023.
Reward offered for info leading to arrest of man who threw milk at passing semi
Shawn Ward
Early-morning kidnapping, robbery in SW Topeka lead to man’s arrest
Heather Easter, Velda Harvey
Rural chase leads to arrest of two Topeka women after wreck near U.S. 75
A memorial was set up after the death of 5-year-old Zoey Felix.
State child welfare agency releases documents in Zoey Felix case

Latest News

FILE
Chief urges community to speak with youth among unprecedented homicide numbers
One person was taken to a local hospital after a rollover crash Wednesday morning near S.E....
One taken to hospital after rollover crash in southeast Topeka
FILE
Woman hospitalized after 18-wheeler, pickup collide on rural SE Kan. highway
A fundraising dinner for a series of open-air meetings led by Topeka evangelist Max Manning in...
Fundraising dinner on Saturday to benefit Max Manning’s upcoming meetings in Africa