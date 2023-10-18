Blue Rapids woman arrested for DUI after collision near Tuttle Creek

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Blue Rapids woman was arrested after it was found she was allegedly under the influence during a collision that involved a man and a teen near Tuttle Creek.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 9:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Green-Randolph and Tuttle Creek Blvd. with reports of a collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found Faye Evans, 34, of Blue Rapids, had collided with a vehicle that occupied a 22-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy.

RCPD noted that the crash report for the incident is still in progress. Therefore, the extent of the victims’ injuries remains unknown. However, Evans was arrested after it was found she was allegedly intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Evans was booked into the Riley Co. Jail on:

Driving under the influence

Aggravated battery

As of Wednesday, Evans remains behind bars on a $17,000 bond.

