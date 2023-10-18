Biden to ask Congress for “unprecedented” Israel aid package

By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - As war ravages the Middle East, President Joe Biden is showing U.S. support for Israel and is calling on Congress to assist with money and weapons.

“We’re going to keep Iron Dome fully supplied, so it can continue standing sentinel over Israeli skies, saving Israeli lives,” Biden said.

Biden announced Wednesday he plans to ask Congress for an “unprecedented” aid package to assist Israel. The White House has told lawmakers an aid package could cost between $90-100 billion.

There is broad support in Congress to help Israel.

“I’d say whatever you need we’re here to provide,” Sen. John Cornyn, R-TX, said. “They’re the only Democracy in the Middle East and we’ve got to stand by them.

“I think it’s important,” Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-NV, said. “I know on the senate side that’s already what we’ve negotiated, and what we’ve negotiated and what we’ve, there’s bipartisan support for it.”

The package is also expected to include aid for Taiwan and Ukraine in it’s war against Russia. Aid to Ukraine makes the package less popular to some Republicans and less likely to pass.

“I haven’t voted for a dime to go to Ukraine,” Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-AL, said. “To me it’s a war that can’t be won.”

Any aid package would have to pass the House, which cannot pass any laws until it elects a speaker.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benjamin Fitzgerald was heading home when someone standing on the side of the road launched a...
Semi drivers life took a turn — over a gallon of milk
A shooting in the 2000 BLK of SE Pennsylvania was reported on Oct. 10 of this year resulting in...
Murder, robbery lead to teen’s arrest for Topeka’s 27th homicide in 2023
A gallon of milk thrown smashes a passing semi-truck's windshield along K-4 on Oct. 13, 2023.
Reward offered for info leading to arrest of man who threw milk at passing semi
Shawn Ward
Early-morning kidnapping, robbery in SW Topeka lead to man’s arrest
A gunshot victim reported at Stormont Vail is believed to be intentional despite statements...
Police find teen in Silver Lake shot in groin by adult intentionally

Latest News

Shocking video from police in Los Angeles show a robbery suspect jumping off a roof to evade...
GRAPHIC: Robbery suspect makes massive jump off building in attempt to escape officers, police say
ZZ Top tribute band - ZZ-KC - will perform on Oct. 28 at Emporia Granada Theatre Halloween Bash.
ZZ Top tribute band to perform at Emporia Granada Theatre Halloween Bash
FILE - Conor McGregor prepares to fight Dustin Poirier in a UFC 264 lightweight mixed martial...
Prosecutors won’t charge ex-UFC champ Conor McGregor with sexual assault after NBA Finals incident
Senior Noemi Flores performs at the Capitol Las Vegas High School Mariachi Joya group
Las Vegas High School’s Mariachi Joya Performs at the U.S. Capitol
Jaquiez Rasheed Spann-Samuel
Topeka man arrested after traffic stop reveals narcotics possession