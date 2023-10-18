Fundraising dinner on Saturday to benefit Max Manning’s upcoming meetings in Africa

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - At age 95, Topeka evangelist Max Manning is set to return to Africa for the first time in 21 years as he will be leading a series of open-air meetings expected to draw tens of thousands of people.

Manning, who is the founder of Global Missions, said he is looking forward to returning to Africa after receiving invitations to return.

He will be accompanied by approximately eight other people from Topeka and other parts of the United States on his trip, which is set to last from Nov. 5 to Nov. 18.

Manning says he hopes to see many people accept Jesus Christ as a result of the meetings he will lead in both Uganda and Malawi.

He also will meet with around 600 pastors from Africa and will be taking Bibles with him for the trip.

Manning, who has served in the ministry for 71 years, continues making several trips a year to Haiti, where he has started churches and orphanages since his first trip to the island nation in the early 1960s.

A special fundraising dinner sponsored by friends of Manning is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at the former Stout Elementary School location at 2303 S.W. College Ave.

Tickets are $35 each for the event, which is designed to raise funds to cover the cost for Manning’s November meetings as well as to purchase a truck with a lift that can be used in Africa.

For tickets or more information, email tjweir@att.net.

