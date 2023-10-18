After successful first year, Tang says K-State has resources in place to win big

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The beginning of Jerome Tang’s first season in Manhattan started with recruiting. Specifically, it featured 75 Zoom calls to targets in the transfer portal. Ultimately, nine transfers and two returners made up a roster that outperformed expectations to have national success.

“We did 75 Zooms and everything to sign 11 (players),” Tang said of the makeup of last year’s roster. “So (64) guys told us no.”

A complete overhaul of his roster -- spare for star senior guard Markquis Nowell -- led the Wildcats to an Elite Eight appearance and left them a few bounces away from the program’s first Final Four appearance since 1964. So when Tang and his staff re-entered the transfer portal this offseason, they did so with some extra swagger.

“During the NCAA Tournament I got a lot of text messages from guys saying, ‘Coach, I messed up,’ or ‘congratulations,’” Tang said. “My message to the new guys is you can either send me a congratulatory text or you can enjoy it with me.

North Texas transfer Tylor Perry confirmed Tang’s recruiting claim.

“He told me to my face actually in the last meeting before I left campus,” Perry, who averaged 17.3 points per game last season at North Texas, told KCTV. “I’m either going to be the point guard that is going to win him a national championship or I’m going to be watching another point guard doing it. He was serious about that and it’s just a testament to who he is.

“He doesn’t sugarcoat anything and tells you the absolute truth and it makes you respect him so much more,” Perry continued. “I wanted to be the point guard that’s going to take him to a national championship.”

Among those who chose to play for Tang’s program are Perry and Creighton transfer Arthur Kaluma. Each of the two were named Preseason All-Big 12 Honorable Mentions and appeared alongside forward David N’Guessan at Wednesday’s Big 12 Media Days festivities in Kansas City.

Perry arrives at K-State as a graduate transfer after being the 2023 Conference USA Player of the Year at North Texas, where he played two seasons. He makes his return to the state of Kansas after beginning his collegiate career with two seasons at Coffeyville Community College.

“He smiles every day, and people just love being around him,” Tang said of the two-time First Team All-Conference USA selection. “The personality and how he brings people together is really special.”

Tang said Perry -- who shot 41.3 percent from 3-point range at North Texas -- may be the best shooter in the country.

“May be?” Perry responded on Twitter after seeing Tang’s quote Wednesday morning.

The 2022-23 season saw K-State go 26-10 and reach as high as a No. 5 ranking in the AP Poll. This year, the Wildcats were picked to finish sixth in the Preseason Big 12 Poll.

Tang admitted Wednesday to having a greater comfort in his second go-around of Big 12 Media Days in knowing what to expect. And on the court he said with the resources in place K-State can accomplish anything.

“I believe that I’m in the best place in the world and we can win national championships,” Tang said, “and compete for national championships every year.”

K-State’s first test of the year will come Nov. 6 in a 9 p.m. tip-off in Las Vegas against the 21st-ranked USC Trojans. But while Tang said he understands higher expectations this season, he doesn’t view it as any more impactful than the last-place expectations ahead of last year’s season.

“We have our own standards within our program of where we want to be,” Tang said. “Our plan every year is to put together a team that gives us a chance to go to the Final Four. If we give ourselves a chance, then when we get there it’ll be alright.

“I don’t think about other people’s standards for us. We think about our own standards.”

