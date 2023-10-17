Young Manhattan professionals engaged in the first ever Emerging Leaders Summit

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan’s young professional program (HYPE) held its first-ever Emerging Leaders Summit today.

The half-day summit was designed to empower and inspire emerging leaders within the region. The summit aimed to equip emerging leaders with the tools, skills, and connections necessary to foster personal and professional growth. The event offered interactive breakout sessions led by industry experts, covering topics ranging from leadership skills to strategies for career advancement. The summit allowed young professionals to come together, learn from one another, and build valuable relationships that will contribute to our collective success.

Break-out sessions included:

Finances

Work-Life Balance

Confidence in Conflict Management

Goal Setting

Serving on a Board

Child Resources at a Glance

”Extremely fortunate to have a number of established business leaders from our community who are willing to give their time to share more with our professionals who may be just starting their career or getting a start in developing their career for the long term in our community so it’s always nice to have the ability to hear from folks who have been here for a number of years who have been through a number of experiences and how we can learn and grow and make Manhattan a better community in our region,” said Kale Terrill, on the HYPE steering committee.

One of the keynote speakers was Dan Meers the Kansas City Chiefs mascot along with a motivational speaker, author, and family man.

