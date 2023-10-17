World War II veteran celebrates 105th birthday

A motorcycle parade and a visit from farm animals were part of Fanny's celebration.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A World War II veteran celebrated her 105th birthday on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

A parade of motorcycles was outside the VA because Oct. 17 is Army Veteran Fanny Hand’s 105th birthday.

Hand was raised on a farm so organizers brought some farm animals to the party - some cow, a pony, some chickens and a duck.

Hand entered the Army on Jan. 1, 1945, in Fort Benning, Ga., where she packed parachutes and met her future husband. After the war, she moved on to work in the Pentagon as part of the secretary pool.

Following separation from the Army, Hand went on to become a schoolteacher after graduating from Washburn University. She taught in several one room schoolhouses at the beginning of her career. She taught first through eighth grade.

Hand said her Army years were the highlight of her life.

”She made it sound very... like a big adventure because she was, you know, leaving home and she got to work, like I said, in the Pentagon,” said Loranda Figgs, Fanny Hand’s daughter. “She enjoyed every day in the Army. She just loved it. We are very proud of her.”

The Combat Veterans Association also presented a plaque recognizing and thanking Fanny for her service in the Army and during World War II.

