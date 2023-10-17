Wild Horse Saloon comes down to make way for S. Topeka improvement project

The building that once housed Wild Horse Saloon has finally come to make way for the Sout Topeka redevelopment project.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Oct. 17, demolition crews with Titan Demo could be seen making work of what used to be Wild Horse Saloon at 3249 SW Topeka Blvd.

The building was brought down after months of speculation about what would take the old nightclub’s place. The move is part of the S. Topeka Blvd. improvement project which is set to bring Chick-fil-A, Whataburger and a new strip mall.

Crews previously stripped the building of materials and now have started to tear the building down. While former owner Julie Pamplin Castaneda said this is not the end for the Saloon, she currently does not have any other plans in the works.

Crews tear down the old Wild Horse Saloon on Oct. 17, 2023.
Crews tear down the old Wild Horse Saloon on Oct. 17, 2023.(WIBW/Eric Ives)

