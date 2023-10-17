A week without violence: YWCA trains business leaders to spot domestic abuse victims, survivors

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The YWCA’s Week Without Violence continues, now training business professionals to better support victims and survivors of domestic abuse in the workplace.

Day two of the week-long event features business leaders and employees to train them how to recognize and address the signs of domestic abuse when they are presented in the workplace. Then, experts explained how employers can support victims and survivors, such as implementing effective policies and expanding their knowledge of community resources.

Marlou Wegener, director of community relations for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas and chief operating officer for the BCBSKS Foundation, wanted to remind the community that the workplace is not immune to the impacts of domestic violence.

“You may not think that you have victim-survivors in your workplace, but you do and when they are ready to seek help. What does that mean for your workplace?” said Wegener. “What kind of protocol do you have set up? What community resources do you need to be aware of to do that? Workplaces have to deal with this and have something set up so that they’re prepared.”

The training was arranged with the YWCA of Northeast Kansas and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas. The training courses will continue through Friday, Oct. 20, and conclude on that day with a march & rally at the Kansas State Capitol from 11:45 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.