Tuesday forecast: A nice day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a seasonal afternoon on Monday and temperatures getting slightly warmer than expected, it still looks to be what will be our coolest day of the week. Unseasonably mild temperatures, mainly in the 70s, will be the norm the rest of the week and into the weekend. Still monitoring best rain chances to hold off until next week.

Taking Action:

Any rain some areas may get tomorrow through Thursday will be light and less than 0.05″.

Perfect weather after the 30s this morning for the rest of the week to have the windows open and allowing your heater and AC to be off with mild afternoons and cool nights.



Pleasant fall like weather is expected the remainder of the week, nothing significant with temperatures changes through the weekend. Cloud cover would be the only factor altering temperatures slightly both at night and during the day but overall expect highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s through early next week.

Normal High 69/Normal Low: 45 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds S 5-10, still could have a few areas with gusts 15-20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the upper 40s-low 50s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Decreasing Clouds. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Winds SW/NW 10-20 mph.

Thursday will be similar to Wednesday with a northwesterly wind gusting around 25 mph and highs in the low 70s with a few clouds at times especially in the morning.

Temperatures do warm back up Friday with uncertainty on how warm it will be for the weekend or if it cools down slightly. One model does indicate a chance for rain mainly south of I-70 on Sunday but confidence is low on this occurring so will keep the 8 day dry for now.

There will be a better chance for rain as early as Monday night into Tuesday although still with uncertainty and will hold off on the rain chance in the 8 day until late Tuesday with rain continuing on and off through Thursday. Models do differ on how heavy the rain will be so while there is hope for many spots to get meaningful rainfall next week there is still time for a lot to change.

If you’re wondering, the long range model does have Halloween dry and temperatures in the mid 50s to low 60s at 7pm.

