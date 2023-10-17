Trout season in Kansas to see angler-based changes in 2023

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Trout season in Kansas will see some changes in 2023 based on suggestions from those who fish the state’s waterbodies.

As trout fishing season in Kansas draws near, the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says it has made angler-inspired changes to the nearly 30-year-old program. The effort is meant to improve angler satisfaction and program efficiency while managing increased costs.

Based on interviews conducted with those who fish at 25 waterbodies across the state earlier in the year, KDWP said it will implement the following changes for the upcoming season:

Trout fishing waters will be stocked and the season will begin on Dec. 1 as opposed to Nov. 1 so as to not compromise fish health in warmer water often experienced in November.

Each trout fishing waterbody will be stocked during the most fished months of the season as opposed to season-wide stockings at random times.

The season will close at the end of March as opposed to April 15, as only 3% of respondents said they fish for trout most in April.

Trout will be stocked less often but with higher densities - an indicated preference of those surveyed.

In total, the Department plans to stock about 30 waterbodies with about 62,000 lbs of rainbow trout to provide anglers with wintertime fishing opportunities while not competing with other time-honored traditions.

“The trout program is something we’ve been happy to support in Kansas since 1994,” said Jeff Conley, KDWP Fisheries program specialist. “However, over the years, we’ve made very few changes. This new format gives us the ability to continue the program during its most popular months, at higher stocking densities, while managing increasing costs for the fish, so the feedback received will definitely make us all more efficient.”

While most fish stocked will be rainbow trout, KDWP said Kansans could occasionally catch a palomino or golden rainbow trout. Not to be confused with golden trout, the golden rainbow trout has a genetic variation that many breeders select to crate a novelty fish for anglers to pursue.

“All fish stocked will be a catchable size, but a few lunkers will also be added to give anglers extra opportunity to catch a trophy,” added Conley. “We can’t wait to see who catches them.”

Kansans 16 and older who fish for trout are required to purchase a $14.50 Trout Permit and fishing license unless exempt. Youths 15 and under must have a Youth Trout Permit which costs about $7. Those with a permit may keep up to 5 trout per day unless otherwise posted.

For more information or to purchase a trout fishing license, click HERE.

