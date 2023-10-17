Topeka’s human resources professionals hold event to ‘disrupt’ the norm

Topeka's Society for Human Resource Management will hold a DisruptHR event from 5 to 8:30 pm Oct. 19.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Human resource professionals are invited to get together and share ideas and lessons learned.

Jenae Deters with the Topeka chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management visited Eye on NE Kansas to share information about their organization and an upcoming event they’re hosting.

Deters said SHRM aims to connect people who work in human resources so they can share best practices and discuss challenges they face.

Their upcoming event is called DisruptHR. It will feature 11 speakers, who’ll spend five minutes each addressing different topics. Deters said it’s a sort of “speed dating” approach to learning new HR-related information.

DisruptHR Topeka will be held from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19 at The Foundry Event Center, 400 SW 33rd St. Tickets are $40 for SHRM members and $50 for non-members. Get tickets at disruptHR.co/city/Topeka.

Learn about SHRM’s Topeka chapter at https://topeka.shrm.org/.

