Topeka Municipal Court extends closure through Friday after security breach

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A temporary closure of the Topeka Municipal Court has been extended through Friday as a security breach investigation continues.

City of Topeka officials have announced that the Municipal Court has extended its temporary closure through Friday. This includes the probation and prosecution divisions.

City officials noted that they continue to investigate a possible cyber security concern with one of its information systems. However, it remains unclear if the incident is related to the Kansas Supreme Court’s ongoing issue.

The city indicated that all impacted dockets and trials will be rescheduled as the court is set to reopen to the public on Monday, Oct. 23.

This action is being taken out of an abundance of caution. We understand the impact this closure has on the community, and we look forward to resuming Court operations on Monday, or sooner, if possible,” said Topeka Municipal Court Administrative Judge Karan Thadani.

On Sunday, the city said the Topeka Municipal Court would be closed on Monday as it investigated the security breach out of an abundance of caution.

