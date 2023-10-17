State child welfare agency releases documents in Zoey Felix case

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Child welfare workers had nine reports of concerns involving Zoey Felix, dating back more than a year before her death.

The Kansas Dept. of Children and Families released its summary Tuesday in response to a 13 NEWS open records request. It includes reports that Zoey was living in a home with no utilities, with drugs present, and without supervision.

DCF says of the nine reports, six were referred for further investigation, while the other three were considered duplicative or combined with another open case.

Zoey died Oct. 2, 2023. Mickel Cherry, 25, is charged with capital murder and rape in connection with her death. A Shawnee Co. District Court judge issued an order earlier Tuesday, sealing affidavits in the case.

“Zoey Felix’s death was an unacceptable tragedy. My administration proposed legislation in 2021 to allow the Department for Children and Families to expedite the release of information in cases like Zoey’s,” Gov. Laura Kelly said in a statement released with the DCF summary. “We will urge the Legislature to get that bill to my desk early in the next legislative session.”

“My agency is fully committed to a thorough review of this case,” DCF Secretary Laura Howard said in a statement included with the summary. “We will take every step necessary to determine if there are policies and procedures that can be revised or added to effectively support families and help prevent another case like this from happening again.

DCF says its first report regarding Zoey was received Sept. 8, 2022. It involved poor living condition and possible drug use in her presence.

According to DCF’s summary, Zoey’s mother agreed to a drug screening, which came back negative. The agency offered services to the family, which were declined, and the case was closed.

DCF says its next report came Nov. 8, 2022 and stated Zoey was unsupervised. The agency states an investigation found the claim to be unsubstantiated.

The next report came later that month, and followed the mother’s arrest for driving under the influence, with Zoey unrestrained in the front seat. At that time, DCF states Zoey was placed in protective custody, but interviews with her and her father identified no safety concerns. However, the agency did make a “Lack of Supervision” finding against the mother.

DCF’s next contact came May 18, 2023, and was prompted by concerns Zoey’s home had no operating utilities and was in poor condition. According to DCF’s summary, a Child Protective Service (CPS) investigation found the home to be liveable, with functioning utilities, food in the home and no evidence of drugs. The case was listed as unsubstantiated.

Another report of drug use and no utilities came in Aug. 29, 2023. This time, DCF says investigators made seven attempts to contact the family over the next four weeks. All were unsuccessful, and the family’s phone was disconnected. The case is still considered open.

The summary lists Zoey’s death on Oct. 2, 2023 as its final report. DCF states the finding of sexual abuse was substantiated, with a physical abuse pending further investigation.

DCF’s report includes information for people to access family resources by calling 1-800-Children (800-332-6378) or going to 1800childrenks.org.

Anyone who suspects a child may be the victim of abuse or neglect may report it to the Kansas Protection Report Center at 1-800-922-5330.

Full DCF Summary:

On 09/08/2022, DCF received a report with allegations including poor conditions in the home and possible drug use in the presence of a child. The case was assigned to Family in Need of Assessment (FINA) – Unable to Provide Care. During the investigation, the mother agreed to a drug screen, which came back negative. DCF learned that the mother was also working with court services. DCF offered services to the family, but the family declined. The case was closed.

On 11/08/2022, DCF received a report about an unsupervised child. The case was assigned for investigation due to Lack of Supervision. Following an investigation, the case was unsubstantiated. DCF offered services, and again they were declined.

On 11/18/2022, DCF received a report that the mother had been arrested for Driving Under the Influence and that the child was unrestrained in the front seat. The child was placed in Police Protective Custody (PPC). Law enforcement located the father the same evening of the incident and placed the child with him. After receiving the report, DCF interviewed the father and child to assess safety. No safety concerns were identified. The report was substantiated by a Lack of Supervision finding against the mother.

On 05/18/2023, DCF received a report that there were no operating utilities in the home and that the home was in generally poor condition. The case was assigned for investigation due to Physical Neglect. The Child Protective Service (CPS) investigation found the home to be livable, utilities operational, and food in the home. There were no signs of drugs in the home. The case was unsubstantiated. DCF offered Family Preservation services to the family. They were declined.

On 08/29/2023, DCF received a report that there were no utilities and drug use in the home. CPS investigators attempted to contact the family a total of seven times over the next month but were unsuccessful. They visited the home on September 6, September 8, September 12, September 14, and again on September 25. A letter was sent to the family on September 20. There was also an attempt to contact the family via phone on September 21, but the number was disconnected. The case remains open.

On 10/02/2023, DCF received reports of her death. As a result, DCF assigned a case for Physical and Sexual Abuse in the death of Zoey. The Sexual Abuse case was substantiated. The Physical Abuse case finding is pending investigation.

