South Topeka neighbors awake to loud bangs related to ongoing investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Neighbors in a South Topeka mobile home park woke up to loud bangs related to an early-morning, ongoing investigation.

13 NEWS has been contacted by multiple viewers who say they awoke to the sounds of what could either be gunshots or flashbangs in the Coachlight Village South mobile home park just before 4 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

When asked about the incident, the Topeka Police Department said it was related to an ongoing investigation. It would not release any further details.

If anyone has information about the incident, they should report it to TPD at 785-368-9400 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

