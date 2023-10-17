Semi drivers life took a turn — over a gallon of milk

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A gallon of milk almost changed the course of one Northeast Kansas man’s life — and potentially many others.

Friday Oct. 13 around 9:30 p.m., Benjamin Fitzgerald was heading home when someone standing on the side of the road launched a gallon of milk at his truck.

An investigation has been opened after a gallon of milk was thrown at a passing semi-truck along K-4 and smashed its windshield.

“People don’t understand how big and how much weight is behind these semi’s for them to stop and how long it takes — it takes forever,” said Fitzgerald. “Any little thing that somebody does turns into a big reaction for us because we have to react one way or another.”

The milk hit the trucks visor before smashing into the windshield.

Lazy Ear Trucking said the visor and not having a load on his truck kept things from getting worse.

Safety Coordinator for Lazy Ear Trucking, Kelsey Birk, said it takes a unloaded semi roughly the length of a football field to stop.

“Luckily Ben was going 55 miles per hour and so he was able to get stopped and safely off the road without harming anyone else,” said Birk.

Owner of Lazy Ear Trucking, Bill Ronnebaum, said things like this should never happen to any vehicle — much less a semi.

“He was fortunate enough to know where he was at and get slowed down and get to the shoulder but the video shows oncoming traffic,” said Ronnebaum. “It could’ve been life changing for a lot of people in that deal.”

Fitzgerald wants people to understand the potential danger extended beyond him alone.

“Right now we’re trying to get the awareness out there that this is a serious thing,” said Fitzgerald. “My life or somebody else’s life could’ve been taken that night — just by a simple gallon of milk.”

The person who threw the milk has not been caught.

Lazy Ear Trucking said they are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.