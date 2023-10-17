Rural chase leads to arrest of two Topeka women after wreck near U.S. 75

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An afternoon high-speed chase in rural Jackson Co. sent two Topeka women to jail after the vehicle they were in was wrecked near Highway 75.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 3:25 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 16, law enforcement officials were in pursuit of a 2017 Honda Civic driven by Heather D. Easter, 32, of Topeka for an unknown reason.

KHP noted that Easter was headed north on S Rd. near 142nd when she lost control of the sedan and veered off the road to the right. The car crashed into the east ditch where it flipped.

First responders said Easter and her passenger, Velda M. Harvey, 36, of Topeka, were both taken to the Holton Community Hospital. Easter sustained suspected minor injuries while Harvey sustained no injuries. Both were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

According to the Jackson Co. Jail booking report, Easter was arrested by KHP and booked on flee or attempt to elude through reckless driving and driving without a valid license.

The booking report also shows that Harvey was arrested by the Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for failure to appear.

As of Tuesday, Harvey remains behind bars on a $238 bond while Easter remains on a $2,500 bond.

