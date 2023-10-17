Peace Party supports efforts of Topeka Center for Peace & Justice

The Peace Party is coming up Oct. 26 at Grace Cathedral in Topeka.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 9th annual Peace Party comes at the perfect time to remind the community people are working to promote peace and conflict resolution, and give people the tools to do the same.

Board members Lou Saadi and Beryl New visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about the event and the work of the organization it supports, the Topeka Center for Peace and Justice.

Both Saadi and New say the recent violence in the community involving young people is a concern. Through its programs, the Center for Peace and Justice aims to intervene before violence escalates. CPJ focuses on restorative justice, and works to give people tools for conflict resolution, empowering them to make good choices and utilize problem-solving skills.

Peace Party 2023 celebrates the work of Topeka Center for Peace & Justice and raises money to support its continued efforts. This year’s event is 5 p.m. Oct. 26 at Grace Cathedral, 701 SW 8th Ave. Tickets are $85, and may be reserved at www.topekacpj.org.

You also may visit the web site to learn about CPJ’s programs and get information on volunteering.

Jenae Deters shares information about the Society for Human Resource Management's DisruptHR...
Topeka’s human resources professionals hold event to ‘disrupt’ the norm
Ashley Gilfillan, president of Downtown Topeka, Inc., updates improvement efforts for downtown...
Momentum continues for downtown Topeka, riverfront development
