Organizations seek aid in finding missing Northeast Kansas girls

Harlee Smith (left) and Brooklyn Concepcion (right)
Harlee Smith (left) and Brooklyn Concepcion (right)(Kansas Missing and Unsolved/National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local and national organizations are asking for the public’s help to find two missing girls who were reported missing in late September and early October.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children says on Tuesday, Oct. 17, that it needs the public’s help to find Harlee Smith, 15, of Topeka, who has not been seen since September.

NCMEC said that Smith was reported missing on Sept. 30 after she reportedly ran away from home. She is 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighs about 120 lbs and has green eyes. She was last seen with dyed pink hair.

Smith is still believed to be in the Topeka area, however, she remains missing. NCEMC said she has been featured on Ring’s Neighbors app through a partnership focused on bringing missing children home.

Meanwhile, Kansas Missing & Unsolved said Brooklynn Concepcion, 17, of Lawrence, was reported missing on Oct. 15 after she also reportedly ran away from home just after midnight.

KMU noted that Concepcion struggles with depression. She stands at 5-foot-3, weighs 114 lbs and has brownish-black hair with a blond undertone. She also has a tattoo of butterflies and Chinese symbols on her lower right arm.

Anyone with information about Smith’s whereabouts should report it to the Topeka Police Department at 785-368-9551 while those with information about Concepcion’s whereabouts should report it to the Lawrence Police Department at 785-832-7509.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Shooting death dubbed Topeka’s 31st homicide marking deadliest year yet
Mariann Belair
First appearance held for mother accused of shooting 4-year-old daughter
FILE
Halloween events around Northeast Kansas
A shooting in the 2000 BLK of SE Pennsylvania was reported on Oct. 10 of this year resulting in...
Murder, robbery lead to teen’s arrest for Topeka’s 27th homicide in 2023
Annalissa N. White, Jalyn D. Hill
Parents arrested after police called to hospital for child who ingested drugs

Latest News

Zoey Felix
Judge seals affidavits in Zoey Felix murder
Jacob Reisinger, Victoria Nelson
Alleged abuse of young children leads to arrest of 2 adults they knew
Governor Laura Kelly announced on Tuesday, Oct. 17, the appointment of 10 administration...
Gov. Kelly announces 10 administration appointments, 15 reappointments
An early-morning kidnapping and robbery in Southwest Topeka led to the weekend arrest of one...
Early-morning kidnapping, robbery in SW Topeka lead to man's arrest