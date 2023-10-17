Organizations seek aid in finding missing Northeast Kansas girls

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local and national organizations are asking for the public’s help to find two missing girls who were reported missing in late September and early October.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children says on Tuesday, Oct. 17, that it needs the public’s help to find Harlee Smith, 15, of Topeka, who has not been seen since September.

NCMEC said that Smith was reported missing on Sept. 30 after she reportedly ran away from home. She is 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighs about 120 lbs and has green eyes. She was last seen with dyed pink hair.

Smith is still believed to be in the Topeka area, however, she remains missing. NCEMC said she has been featured on Ring’s Neighbors app through a partnership focused on bringing missing children home.

Meanwhile, Kansas Missing & Unsolved said Brooklynn Concepcion, 17, of Lawrence, was reported missing on Oct. 15 after she also reportedly ran away from home just after midnight.

KMU noted that Concepcion struggles with depression. She stands at 5-foot-3, weighs 114 lbs and has brownish-black hair with a blond undertone. She also has a tattoo of butterflies and Chinese symbols on her lower right arm.

Anyone with information about Smith’s whereabouts should report it to the Topeka Police Department at 785-368-9551 while those with information about Concepcion’s whereabouts should report it to the Lawrence Police Department at 785-832-7509.

