Oklahoma driver sent to hospital after windshield shattered by I-70 debris

FILE
FILE(KTTC)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Oklahoma driver was sent to a Salina hospital with minor injuries after debris shattered his truck’s windshield along I-70.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 16, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 242.1 on westbound I-70 - about 9 miles west of I-135 - with reports of an incident.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2021 Ford F150 driven by Eric Holcomb, 50, of Allen, Okla., had been headed west on the interstate. A piece of debris had been hit by a separate vehicle.

KHP noted that the debris smashed into Holcomb’s windshield and shattered it.

First responders said Holcomb was taken to Salina Regional Health Center with suspected minor injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Shooting death dubbed Topeka’s 31st homicide marking deadliest year yet
Mariann Belair
First appearance held for mother accused of shooting 4-year-old daughter
FILE
Halloween events around Northeast Kansas
Annalissa N. White, Jalyn D. Hill
Parents arrested after police called to hospital for child who ingested drugs
Police were investigating a report of an armed robbery early Monday at the Lend Nation business...
Police investigating robbery early Monday in midtown Topeka

Latest News

Shawn Ward
Early-morning kidnapping, robbery in SW Topeka lead to man’s arrest
Officials extend Topeka Municipal Court closure through Friday
Topeka Municipal Court extends closure through Friday after security breach
Heather Easter, Velda Harvey
Rural chase leads to arrest of two Topeka women after wreck near U.S. 75
A nice day