Oklahoma driver sent to hospital after windshield shattered by I-70 debris

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Oklahoma driver was sent to a Salina hospital with minor injuries after debris shattered his truck’s windshield along I-70.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 16, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 242.1 on westbound I-70 - about 9 miles west of I-135 - with reports of an incident.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2021 Ford F150 driven by Eric Holcomb, 50, of Allen, Okla., had been headed west on the interstate. A piece of debris had been hit by a separate vehicle.

KHP noted that the debris smashed into Holcomb’s windshield and shattered it.

First responders said Holcomb was taken to Salina Regional Health Center with suspected minor injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

