Officials share what you can expect during Shawnee County’s municipal elections

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The countdown is on for elections coming up in November.

Shawnee County voters will soon head to the polls to decide their city council, commission and school board races.

“For all of the cities in Shawnee County, Auburn, Rossville, Silver Lake, Willard and then the City of Topeka you will have council members that are on the ballot this time but in the other cities you have some that will have just council members and some that will have council and the mayor depending on what they’re particular articles call for,” says Election Commissioner, Andrew Howell.

In Topeka, even-numbered council districts are on the ballot with the term of office running for 4 years.

“This is probably one of the most contested elections. It seems like in most of these races there are numerous people running in each of the city races as well as the school board races so we may see a slightly higher participation level,” says Howell.

Election Commissioner, Andrew Howell says it’s important to make sure your voice is heard.

“Every election is your opportunity to have your voice heard about who is going to represent you and what they believe and why they believe it so it’s really your opportunity to ask those questions at a relevant time. Your cities and your school boards actually affect your life significantly in that your local tax breaks and your local level of service, school board policy all those things are driven by the people that you elect so it does matter to pay attention to ask the candidates questions to look at people’s positions on the issues,” says Howell.

Election Day is November 7th. The last day to request a mail-in ballot is October 31st. For more voter information click here.

