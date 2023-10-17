Number of individuals’ remains located in Colorado funeral home up to almost 200

Law enforcement and crime tape off Werner and Highway 115 in Penrose on Oct. 5, 2023.
Law enforcement and crime tape off Werner and Highway 115 in Penrose on Oct. 5, 2023.(KKTV)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENROSE, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - The number of individuals whose remains were located in a Penrose, Colorado, funeral home is up to at least 189, according to a release from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday.

Investigators said all of the decedents were removed from the Return to Nature Funeral Home as of Oct. 13 and have been transported to the El Paso County Coroner’s Office.

Officials previously said at least 115 individuals’ remains had been located, adding now the new figure could also increase as their investigation continues.

According to officials, the next step is confirming identities and notifying families. There is currently no timeline for completion of that process.

Families who have not already done so are asked to complete an online questionnaire to assist in the process of identifying decedents and notifying others who were impacted.

Investigators said anyone who may have been impacted can email the FBI. Officials will respond to all emails from family members.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Shooting death dubbed Topeka’s 31st homicide marking deadliest year yet
Mariann Belair
First appearance held for mother accused of shooting 4-year-old daughter
A shooting in the 2000 BLK of SE Pennsylvania was reported on Oct. 10 of this year resulting in...
Murder, robbery lead to teen’s arrest for Topeka’s 27th homicide in 2023
FILE
Halloween events around Northeast Kansas
Annalissa N. White, Jalyn D. Hill
Parents arrested after police called to hospital for child who ingested drugs

Latest News

13 News at Six
Wild Horse Saloon comes down to make way for S. Topeka improvement project
Baldwin was pointing a gun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal when the gun...
Prosecutors seeking to recharge actor Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting on movie set
Vicki Schmidt shares what she learned during her journey with breast cancer.
“It’s humbling:” KS Insurance Commissioner discusses breast cancer journey
Benjamin Fitzgerald was heading home when someone standing on the side of the road launched a...
Semi drivers life took a turn — over a gallon of milk
Benjamin Fitzgerald was heading home when someone standing on the side of the road launched a...
Semi drivers life took a turn — over a gallon of milk