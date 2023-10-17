New Kansas cooking competition to feature wild caught game, foraged foods

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Those talented at hunting, foraging and creating their own culinary masterpiece with Kansas-caught foods have been invited to put their skills to the test in a new cooking competition.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says that wild foods caught or foraged from Kansas lands - whether they be grilled, smoked, poached, canned or dehydrated - will be showcased at an inaugural cooking competition in Lawrence.

The day’s activities are set to include a wild foods cook-off, mini workshops on native lands habitat restoration, foraging and plant and insect identification. A formal acknowledgment and presentation on Baker Wetlands history.

Whether Kansans are new to the culinary world or seasoned cooks, KDWP has invited the community to participate in the free event hosted along with the Baker University Wetlands Discovery Center, Native Lands Restoration Collaborative, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Haskell University.

KDWP noted that chefs are set to fire up their stations between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19, at the Baker University Wetlands Discovery Center, N. 1250 Rd., in Lawrence. Entries can be submitted for the following categories:

Wild game

Wild fish

Wild plants

Wild mushrooms

Wild sweets - fruits, berries, dessert, etc.

Wild invasive or nuisance species.

Officials indicated that entries are set to be judged by a panel of local expert foragers with prizes awarded to the top entry in each category. A special prize will be paid out for the Community Favorite entry.

Those interested in entering the competition can register HERE. Attendees will not need to register to taste the entries or participate in workshops.

For more information about the event, click HERE.

