Momentum continues for downtown Topeka, riverfront development

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the Greater Topeka Partnership continues its latest momentum planning process, downtown and the riverfront are both focuses.

Ashley Gilfillan is president of Downtown Topeka, Inc. and she’s leading the riverfront discussions. She visited Eye on NE Kansas to update what’s happening in both areas.

Gilfillan said work is moving forward in both areas. The goal is to create a community core, linking S. Kansas Ave. through the Riverfront to North Topeka and NOTO.

For the riverfront, work has focused on getting the infrastructure in place to support future plans, as they anticipate completion of the Polk-Quincy Viaduct project.

When it comes to downtown, Gilfillan said discussions spread beyond just S. Kansas Ave., to include the Capitol area and blocks on either side of the avenue.

People are invited to give feedback and get updates on the projects. Visit https://downtowntopekainc.com/ and https://topekapartnership.com/momentum/.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.