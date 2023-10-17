Momentum continues for downtown Topeka, riverfront development

DTI president Ashley Gilfillan said improvement plans are moving forward for the Kansas Riverfront and downtown Topeka.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the Greater Topeka Partnership continues its latest momentum planning process, downtown and the riverfront are both focuses.

Ashley Gilfillan is president of Downtown Topeka, Inc. and she’s leading the riverfront discussions. She visited Eye on NE Kansas to update what’s happening in both areas.

Gilfillan said work is moving forward in both areas. The goal is to create a community core, linking S. Kansas Ave. through the Riverfront to North Topeka and NOTO.

For the riverfront, work has focused on getting the infrastructure in place to support future plans, as they anticipate completion of the Polk-Quincy Viaduct project.

When it comes to downtown, Gilfillan said discussions spread beyond just S. Kansas Ave., to include the Capitol area and blocks on either side of the avenue.

People are invited to give feedback and get updates on the projects. Visit https://downtowntopekainc.com/ and https://topekapartnership.com/momentum/.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Shooting death dubbed Topeka’s 31st homicide marking deadliest year yet
Mariann Belair
First appearance held for mother accused of shooting 4-year-old daughter
A shooting in the 2000 BLK of SE Pennsylvania was reported on Oct. 10 of this year resulting in...
Murder, robbery lead to teen’s arrest for Topeka’s 27th homicide in 2023
FILE
Halloween events around Northeast Kansas
Annalissa N. White, Jalyn D. Hill
Parents arrested after police called to hospital for child who ingested drugs

Latest News

Jenae Deters shares information about the Society for Human Resource Management's DisruptHR...
Topeka’s human resources professionals hold event to ‘disrupt’ the norm
Jenae Deters shares information about the Society for Human Resource Management's DisruptHR...
Topeka's human resources professionals hold event to 'disrupt' the norm
Live at Five
Live at Five
Ashley Gilfillan, president of Downtown Topeka, Inc., updates improvement efforts for downtown...
Momentum continues for downtown Topeka, riverfront development