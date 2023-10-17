KDOC terminates two employees for inmate mistreatment

Six other employees disciplined
Topeka Correctional Facility
Topeka Correctional Facility(Topeka Correctional Facility Facebook)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Multiple employees at the Topeka Correctional Facility have been disciplined for abuse allegations, 13 NEWS reported last month.

Concerns were expressed last month by the wider public when TCF staff was accused of making an inmate crawl after asking for medical attention, eventually being hospitalized with multiple broken bones.

The Kansas Department of Corrections confirmed Tuesday they investigated the claims, finding eight staff members “performed in a manner that is unacceptable” while violating the agency’s policies and values.

“We take all allegations seriously, and the agency conducted a thorough investigation into the matter. It has been determined that staff performed in a manner that is unacceptable, violated agency policy and procedures, and was not in keeping with the values of the organization,” said KDOC Public Information Officer David Thompson.

Two staff members have been outright fired, while six others were disciplined. KDOC says the actions represented a lapse in judgment for those involved and not further systemic issues at the facility or state as a whole.

“In response, KDOC took disciplinary action against eight employees, which included the termination of two staff members. Additionally, the agency will implement training for all staff to ensure that employees feel empowered to challenge and report any order—including from a superior officer—that they feel is illegal, immoral, or unethical,” said Thompson. “We are confident that these actions represent a temporary lapse in judgment for the handful of staff that were involved and do not reflect a systemic issue at TCF or the larger correctional system. The brave men and women of KDOC work hard every day to ensure that residents, while in state custody, are treated with dignity and respect. The safety of our staff and residents is our top priority.”

