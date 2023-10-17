Kansas Children’s Service League presents annual prevention of child abuse conference

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Children’s Service League (KCSL) will host the 47th annual Governor’s Conference for the Prevention of Child Abuse and Neglect.

KCSL officials said they, in collaboration with more than 20 other sponsoring agencies, present the most comprehensive conference in Kansas for the prevention of child abuse and neglect. The conference will take place from Wednesday, Oct. 18 to Friday, Oct. 20 at the Hyatt Regency in Wichita, Kan. Under the theme of Celebrate Hope, the conference provides a fresh perspective on social service professionals to ensure children have positive experiences and help families have the resources they require when they need them. This marks the first in-person Governor’s Conference since 2019.

“We’re proud to host this annual conference emphasizing professional training in child abuse and neglect prevention,” said KCSL CEO Gail Cozadd. “This year’s return to an in-person event highlights the value of positive childhood experiences and direct interactions. We unite national and state experts with local professionals to share cutting-edge research and best practices.”

KCSL officials said the conference includes five all-day sessions, 27 workshops and two keynote presentations. The keynote speakers include Angelique Kedem, Cory France and Tracy Benson from The W. Haywood Burns Institute, and author, therapist and foster/adoptive parent Amber Jewell. Over 500 attendees from around the state will participate in sessions on a range of topics that affect the field of child abuse and neglect. Some areas of interest this year include race/equity; domestic violence; mandated reporting; and resilience/self-care.

KCSL officials indicated over 40 years ago, child abuse prevention leaders in Kansas established Prevent Child Abuse Kansas (PCAK) and held the first state conference on child abuse prevention. Kansas was chosen as the first chapter location of Prevent Child Abuse America, with the inaugural Governor’s Conference taking place in 1976. KCSL became the Prevent Child Abuse of Kansas chapter in 1993, thus overseeing the Governor’s Conference since.

For a full conference schedule, please visit the conference website.

