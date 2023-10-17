“It’s humbling:” KS Insurance Commissioner discusses breast cancer journey

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt says she hopes to use her breast cancer journey to support others.

In an exclusive interview with 13 NEWS, Schmidt spoke about her diagnosis, and the lessons she’s learned personally and professionally.

“I’m very thankful to be on this side of the journey and I’m really doing well,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt said her diagnosis followed a routine mammogram in April. Even when she was called back to take a closer look at a few things, she didn’t worry because it had happened previously. When they requested a biopsy, she said, she started to worry. It led to the message she read in her MyChart the Friday before Memorial Day.

She was in her office, alone, when she saw the words telling her she had cancer.

“Your heart kind of stops,” she said, adding she called her chief of staff into the room to verify what she’d read, before heading home to share the news with her family. “You think about a lot of things in a short amount of time, but then it was, ‘Okay, now I have to do whatever they tell me to do and just take care of it.’”

Schmidt said her primary care doctor called her later that evening, and they started formulating plans. She decided to pursue treatment at University of Kansas Cancer Center.

“It’s a pretty humbling experience,” Schmidt said. “Just the fact that you have cancer kind of knocks you down a few things, but honestly, the support of the people here in Kansas and beyond (was overwhelming). As a public figure, I did not want the gossip to be going around. I wanted to control the message. It was a tough decision to go public with it, though. It made me very vulnerable. Honestly it was the best thing I’ve ever done because I know a couple people who had mammograms after (my announcement), and two of them were diagnosed with breast cancer, so I don’t doubt it was the right thing to do.”

Schmidt underwent surgery, followed by several weeks of every-other-day radiation treatments. She said her husband, Mike, kept her in check. She recalled waking up the day after her surgery and asking him to drive her to the office that day. He politely told her no, she said. Still, she said she probably missed less than two weeks of work in-person, with her laptop keeping her connected from home - even as her husband suggested he might take away her power supply when he felt she was overdoing it.

“I had a good support group from work, from my family - and I had health insurance,” she said.

Schmidt said her experience gave her a new persepctive on her work as the state’s insurance commissioner.

“I’d say some of the processes are a little hard to understand as a consumer,” she said. “You’re busy enough trying to make sure you’re doing okay. I hope insurance companies and providers work together so the patient isn’t overly burdened by worrying about how to interpret some of the things that are billed for and how that happened.... I think we might have some conversations with both providers and insurance companies, some observations from us.”

Schmidt said, while her agency cannot mandate companies make changes, they can collect information through their consumer staff that can be used to affect change.

As for herself, Schmidt said she learned she’s not very patient when it comes to following rules about self-care, but she does know she is changed.

“I thought I’ll just breeze right through this, this isn’t going to affect me - and it does. It’s just part of me now.” she said. “I want to be as supportive as I can to anyone that’s going through this journey and to just encourage people to get the mammogram. It saves lives. There’s no doubt about it. Preventative care is worth it.”

Schmidt finished treatment in September, and says she’s cancer free.

If you can’t afford a mammogram, in Shawnee and surrounding counties, contact the Race Against Breast Cancer for help at rabctopeka.org.

