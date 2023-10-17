Gov. Kelly announces 10 administration appointments, 15 reappointments

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly announced on Tuesday, Oct. 17, the appointment of 10 administration positions and 15 reappointments to state boards and commissions.

Governor Kelly’s Office said the Governor’s Military Council initiates, acts upon and considers all necessary strategies to optimize the military presence in Kansas.

The following three people were appointed to the council:

Lana Oleen, Manhattan

Dr. Carol Meza-Bakke, Farlington

Senator Usha Reddi, Manhattan

Officials with Governor Kelly’s office said the Unmarked Burial Sites Preservation Board provides for the establishment and maintenance of a registry of unmarked burial sites in the state.

The following people were appointed or reappointed to the board:

Dr. Alexandra Klales, Lawrence

Mark Kelly, Leavenworth

Rose Wallen, Lindsborg (reappointment)

Governor Kelly’s office indicated the Kansas Military Advisory Board advises the governor on changes in military organization or organizations of the state as necesssary and provides oversight, management and administration of the state military organizations and is responsible for the builldings and property under the control of the Kansas Guard.

The following person was appointed to the board:

Cliff Silsby, Auburn

Officials with the Office of Governor Kelly’s office said the State Rehabilitation Council monitors the delivery of 911 services, develops strategies for future enhancements to the 911 system and distributes available grant funds to public safety answering points (PSAP).

The following people were reappointed to the council:

Deb Scheibler, Salina (reappointment)

Stacy Fuller, Wichita (reappointment)

Stacie Martin, Topeka (reappointment)

Neelima Parasker, Overland Park (reappointment)

Shanti Ramcharan, Overland Park (reappointment)

Mike Burgess, Topeka (reappointment)

Tawnie Larson, Manhattan (reappointment)

Tami Allen, Wichita (reappointment)

Christi Reif-Fuhrman, Hutchinson (reappointment)

Governor Kelly’s office said the Kansas Sentencing Commission develops a sentencing guideline model or grid based on fairness and equity and provides a mechanism for linking justice and corrections policies.

The following people were appointed or reappointed to the commission:

Pam Weigand, Lawrence

Jessica Glendening, Lawrence (reappointment)

Pat Colloton, Leawood (reappointment)

Jermaine Wilson, Leavenworth (reappointment)

Mark Dupree, Kansas City (reappointment)

Officials with the Office of Governor Kelly indicated that the Board of Adult Care Home Administrators establishes and upholds regulations for licensing adult care home administrators.

The following people were appointed or reappointed to the board:

Dawn Veh, Hutchinson

Melanie Butler, Overbrook

Alexandra English, Leawood (reappointment)

Governor Kelly’s office said the Kansas Water Authority reviews plans for the development, management and use of water resources of the state by any state or local agency.

The following person was appointed:

Gary Janzen, Wichita

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.