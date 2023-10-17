Gas line replacement to close parts of North Topeka intersection

By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Parts of a North Topeka intersection are set to close as crews replace a gas line in the area.

Officials with the City of Topeka say that on Wednesday, Oct. 18, NPL is set to close parts of the N. Kansas and NW Gordon St. intersection for a gas line replacement project.

Crews noted that NW Gordon St. will close between N. Kansas Ave. east to the alley. Meanwhile, N. Kansas Ave. will be closed from NW Gordon, north to 1014 N. Kansas Ave.

According to officials, work should be completed by Nov. 9, weather allowing.

