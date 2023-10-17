Reward offered for info leading to arrest of man who threw milk at passing semi

JEFFERSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A reward has been offered for information that leads to the arrest of a man who threw a gallon of milk at a passing semi-truck and smashed its windshield.

Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Herrig tells 13 NEWS that just after 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13, emergency crews were called to the area of K-4 and Detlor Rd.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2020 Peterbilt semi-truck driven by Benjamin Fitzgerald had been headed north on the highway when an individual threw a gallon of milk at it.

Sheriff Herrig said the milk jug smashed the passenger’s side windshield. Luckily, no injuries were reported.

Sources close to the incident told 13 NEWS that the windshield visor saved the milk jug from smashing completely through the windshield.

As of Tuesday, Sheriff Herrig said no arrests have been made, however, the suspect was described as a man in a camo jacket and unknown color pants.

Lazy Ear Trucking tells 13 NEWS that it has offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the man responsible.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to the Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office at 785-863-2765.

