Fork in the Road: Cock-Eyed Pig known for twists, loved for classics

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Cock-Eyed Pig Dive Bar and Grill in Holton may be known for its culinary twists, however, it is loved for its classic menu items.

Those looking for a burger or sandwich with a twist need look no further than Cock-Eyed Pig Dive Bar and Grill in Holton. And with a name like that, customers are surely not soon to forget where to go.

“We were sitting around the table one day and trying to think of a name,” owner Russ Bacon told 13 NEWS. “We sat there and we just kept going and going and somebody finally said, ‘You know, what about the Cock-Eyed Pig.’ I am like ‘That sticks, that’s just got a catchy name to it. So, to this day, I am glad we did because we got a lot of people that come to our establishment just because of our name.”

As for what he recommends, Bacon said customers who like a kick should check out the Spicy Chicken Sandwich.

“We’ll hand bread it, we’ll throw it in the fryer, we’ll get it to our temp, goes on a nice toasted bun,” he noted. “If you want it spicy, we’ll toss it in buffalo sauce, put it down on a bed of lettuce and tomato, and then we throw the onion and the house-made sweet pickles on the spicy one.”

In keeping with the spicy theme, Bacon said his most recommended burger right now is the Five-Alarm Burger.

“We take a third-pound of local, farm-fresh ground beef and throw it on the grill. We will cook it to order. After that, we’ve got grilled jalapenos on there, we’ve got ghost pepper cheese on there, and on top of it we are going to throw on onions and pickles. Then we are going to top that with a house-made chipotle mayo,” he said.

Bacon recommended keeping a big glass of water or a fire extinguisher nearby if that is the burger of choice.

However, when it comes to the regulars, it seems the classics are what keep them coming back.

“So, this is the loaded cheeseburger, and that’s what I normally get, but I tried most of them before I went back to this one,” said regular Carol Nelson.

Bacon noted that the bar and grill is fun for the whole family.

“We want you to bring your families and stuff,” he said. “We got coloring books for the young kids - or for adults for that matter. You know, so family and friends come on in.”

The Cock-Eyed Pig can be found at 325 New York Ave., in Holton. The bar and grill does serve breakfast Thursday through Saturday. Click HERE to see the restaurant’s hours.

