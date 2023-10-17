Emporia woman arrested for possession of meth following single-car crash

An Emporia woman was arrested for possession of methamphetamine following a single-car crash in Shawnee County.(MGN)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia woman was arrested for possession of methamphetamine following a single-car crash in Shawnee County.

Officials with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said a 24-year-old woman is in custody and facing multiple charges, including possession of methamphetamine, following a single-car crash in Shawnee County.

According to Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 11 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 16, a deputy responded to a single-car non-injury crash in the 6900 block of SW 93rd St. During the investigation, illegal narcotics were located.

Authorities with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said the driver, Lauren M. Croucher, 24, of Emporia, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officials with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office noted this incident is still under investigation.

