Emporia woman arrested for possession of meth following single-car crash

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia woman was arrested for possession of methamphetamine following a single-car crash in Shawnee County.

According to Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 11 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 16, a deputy responded to a single-car non-injury crash in the 6900 block of SW 93rd St. During the investigation, illegal narcotics were located.

Authorities with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said the driver, Lauren M. Croucher, 24, of Emporia, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officials with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office noted this incident is still under investigation.

