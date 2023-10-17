Early-morning kidnapping, robbery in SW Topeka lead to man’s arrest

Shawn Ward
Shawn Ward(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 7:49 AM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning kidnapping and robbery in Southwest Topeka led to the weekend arrest of one man who remains behind bars.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 6 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, emergency crews were called to the 2900 block of SW Arnold Ave. with reports of a disturbance.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a victim who reported a man they knew, identified as Shawn M. Ward, 25, of Topeka, had broken into their home, threatened them with a weapon and proceeded to steal from them.

TPD said Ward was found nearby and arrested without incident. He was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Aggravated assault - use of a deadly weapon
  • Burglary
  • Kidnapping
  • Battery
  • Criminal restraint
  • Theft
  • Interference with law enforcement

As of Tuesday, Ward remains behind bars on a $100,000 bond with a court appearance set for 3 p.m. on Jan. 11.

