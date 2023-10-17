Court continues to work with experts to understand recent network breach

By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Court officials continue to work with outside experts to understand a recent network breach as more questions than answers have been found.

The Kansas Supreme Court tells 13 NEWS that as of Tuesday, Oct. 17, officials “have more questions than answers” when it comes to the outage of the statewide electronic filing system.

“We’re working with the outside experts who understand our network and systems to figure out what happened, how it happened and how far it reached,” said Lisa Taylor, the court’s Public Information Director. “With that knowledge, we will know what we need to do to resolve it. That’s as much as we know right now.”

The outage was reported on Friday, Oct. 13, and has pushed the judicial branch to utilize the paper filing system. The only county that has been unaffected is Johnson Co. as the district court uses its own case management system.

Since then, the Topeka Municipal Court has also announced its own attempts to assuage a possible security breach as the facility extended its closure through Friday. It is currently unknown if the two breaches are connected.

