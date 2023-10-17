Corefirst Bank and Trust headquarters hosts ceremony for pocket park

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Corefirst Bank and Trust in Topeka hosted a dedication ceremony for a pocket park located in front of the bank’s headquarters at 3035 SW Topeka Blvd. in Topeka, Kan.

The pocket park was created in honor of Corefirst’s late founder, Emery Fager. The park features a water feature, some benches, and a bronze statue in Emery’s likeness as the bank’s way of honoring their founder for his community involvement.

”Downtown Topeka had a bunch of pocket parks going at the time,” said Duane Fager, chairman of the board and Emery Fager’s father. “So, we thought Emery Fager, who was one of our original founders... led the bank for a good number of years. We thought we would just build our own pocket park out here and honor him for all his accomplishments and what he has done for the bank and the community.”

Community projects Emery was involved in include assisting the Topeka Performing Arts Center and starting Habitat for Humanity in Topeka.

According to Emery’s obituary, over 40 homes were built and occupied once he retired from Habitat for Humanity.

“He was involved in many community projects, from the Topeka Performing Arts Center. He was on the ground floor of Habitat for Humanity getting that going in town... and that barely scratches the surface. If there was a big project going on in Topeka, Core First was involved in it, and Dad was sort of our motivating influence toward getting that done.”

Corefirst Bank and Trust noted Emery, 1917-2014, was a driving force in the Topeka community and was actively involved in making Topeka better for all residents. His dedication was visible through hundreds of hours of volunteering and support of initiatives that included art, education, and aiding those in need. One of Emery’s most famous mantras was “You only get back what you give.” He always made it a point to urge others to do the same.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.