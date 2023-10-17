Britney Spears recalls feeling like ‘child-robot’ under conservatorship in new memoir

FILE – This file photo shows singer Britney Spears.
FILE – This file photo shows singer Britney Spears.(Source: ZUMA/MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – In her forthcoming memoir “The Woman in Me,” Britney Spears describes her 13-year conservatorship by saying, “I felt like a ‘child robot.’”

The conservatorship ended in November of 2021, giving Spears back power over her financial and medical decisions.

In an interview with People magazine, the 41-year-old singer talked about feeling ready to open up about her life story.

People also shared some excerpts from the book.

In one section, Spears writes, “I had been so infantilized that I was losing pieces of what made me feel like myself.”

“The Woman in Me” is due out on Oct. 24.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Shooting death dubbed Topeka’s 31st homicide marking deadliest year yet
Mariann Belair
First appearance held for mother accused of shooting 4-year-old daughter
FILE
Halloween events around Northeast Kansas
A shooting in the 2000 BLK of SE Pennsylvania was reported on Oct. 10 of this year resulting in...
Murder, robbery lead to teen’s arrest for Topeka’s 27th homicide in 2023
Annalissa N. White, Jalyn D. Hill
Parents arrested after police called to hospital for child who ingested drugs

Latest News

FILE - Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, returns to the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in...
LIVE: Jim Jordan fails to win House speakership on first ballot as GOP holdouts deny him a majority
Governor Laura Kelly announced on Tuesday, Oct. 17, the appointment of 10 administration...
Gov. Kelly announces 10 administration appointments, 15 reappointments
Wounded Palestinians arrive to al-Shifa hospital, following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City,...
Death toll in Gaza City hospital blast rises to at least 500, health ministry says
An early-morning kidnapping and robbery in Southwest Topeka led to the weekend arrest of one...
Early-morning kidnapping, robbery in SW Topeka lead to man's arrest