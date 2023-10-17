Big 12 women’s hoops tourney poised to join men’s event at glitzy T-Mobile Center

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark addresses the media during the NCAA college Big 12 women's...
Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark addresses the media during the NCAA college Big 12 women's basketball media day Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The home of the Big 12 women’s basketball tournament for most of its existence has been Municipal Auditorium, a Streamline Moderne and Art Deco archetype built during the Depression in downtown Kansas City.

It had history. Some charm. An entirely unique feel.

That feel also was a bit second-rate compared with the men’s Big 12 tourney, which has been played down the street at T-Mobile Center. It has all the trappings of a modern arena: luxury suites, spacious locker rooms, video boards and almost three times as many seats at Municipal Auditorium, which could fit just over 7,000 fans for each game.

That all changes beginning this season.

Both tournaments, which had run concurrently so traveling fans could see both of their teams on the same trip, will be played at T-Mobile Center. The women’s event will run March 7-12 and the men’s from March 12-16.

“They deserve to be in a world-class venue,” said Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark, who has made it a point to help promote women’s basketball. “I’m excited that this year we’ll have both the men’s and women’s tournaments at T-Mobile Center.”

It won’t be the first time the Big 12 women’s tourney will be played in an NBA- or NHL-level building. The tournament was held twice at Reunion Arena and twice at American Airlines Center, the past two homes of the Dallas Mavericks, and for six years in Oklahoma City with four editions at Paycom Center, the home of the Thunder.

Just like T-Mobile Center, those buildings seat more than 18,000 for basketball, and that meant larger crowds those years, due in part to home crowds that cheered on Oklahoma and Baylor when they were national title contenders. But the tradeoff of selling more tickets is the risk of vast sections of empty seats for some of the games, which would create some poor optics and was rarely a problem in the more intimate Municipal Auditorium.

“I think it’s great that women’s basketball is coming to the forefront,” said Texas Tech coach Krista Gerlich, who helped lead the Lady Raiders to a national title as a player, and who is entering her fourth season leading the program. “I think our commissioner has done a fantastic job of showcasing that.”

Last year, the Big 12 approved a two-year extension to keep Kansas City, Missouri, the host of the men’s and women’s tourneys through the 2027 editions. The way the city rallies around the event each March, coupled with the arena setup next door to the Power and Light District of bars and restaurants, made it the clear choice going forward.

“Kansas City has been a great home for the Big 12 basketball championships,” Yormark said at the start of Big 12 media days Tuesday. “Because of that, we are currently in discussions on an early extension to keep the Big 12 championships right here in Kansas City at the T-Mobile Center through 2031.”

