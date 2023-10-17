Alleged abuse of young children leads to arrest of 2 adults they knew

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The alleged abuse of children, ages 1 and 3, led to the arrest of two people law enforcement officials say did know the victims.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, emergency crews were called to the 6900 block of SW Arborhaven Ln. with reports of a possible child abuse incident.

When first responders arrived, they said they found that two small children had allegedly been abused by at least one adult.

The resulting investigation led to the Monday arrest of Jacob I. Reisinger, 23, and Veronica C.C. Nelson, 32, both of Topeka.

Reisinger was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

2 counts of endangering a child

Abuse of a child

Aggravated battery

Criminal threat

Meanwhile, Nelson was booked on two counts of endangering a child.

The Sheriff’s Office said that the 1- and 3-year-old victims both knew Reisinger and Nelson.

The incident remains under investigation.

As of Tuesday, Reisinger remains behind bars with no bond listed and no court appearance set. Nelson remains behind bars on a $2,500 bond with a court appearance set for 9 a.m. on Dec. 6.

