17 year old arrested in Topeka’s 27th homicide
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 12:29 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A shooting in the 2000 BLK of SE Pennsylvania was reported on Oct. 10 of this year resulting in the city’s 27th homicide and the death of 17-year-old Victor Carlton.
on the 10th they found Carlton suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound, and he was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.
As a result of their investigation, police have arrested a 17-year-old in connection to Carlton’s death.
They are in the Shawnee County Juvenile Department of Corrections for charges of Murder in the 1st degree, in the commission of a felony, and aggravated robbery.
