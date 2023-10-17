17 year old arrested in Topeka’s 27th homicide

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A shooting in the 2000 BLK of SE Pennsylvania was reported on Oct. 10 of this year resulting in the city’s 27th homicide and the death of 17-year-old Victor Carlton.

on the 10th they found Carlton suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound, and he was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

As a result of their investigation, police have arrested a 17-year-old in connection to Carlton’s death.

They are in the Shawnee County Juvenile Department of Corrections for charges of Murder in the 1st degree, in the commission of a felony, and aggravated robbery.

