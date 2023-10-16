YWCA launches Week Without Violence amid recent crimes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The YWCA kicked off their Week Without Violence training on Monday morning at the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library in an effort to eliminate domestic violence.

The Shear Haven session invited the beauty and barber industry to learn about the signs of domestic violence and how to respond appropriately.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation released its 2022 Domestic Violence Report on Friday regarding an overwhelming amount of domestic violence incidents in the capital city.

The YWCA aims to put an end to the abuse.

“It’s not just the violence of abuse. It comes in so many different forms and that definitely opened my eyes more,” said Owner of All About U Salon, Stephanie Eutsler.

Public Educational Coordinator with the YWCA Center for Safety and Empowerment, Rachel Grollmes, provided tips on how to spot potential violence and how you can offer help.

“Violence is incredibly prevalent and domestic violence is incredibly prevalent. With one in three women experiencing severe violence, one in four men, and one in two transgender and non binary people experiencing violence in their lives,” said Grollmes. “That is just that more important to know that there are people behind these statistics and we all have a part to play.”

Eutsler said she plans to pass along the information to others in an effort to keep everyone as safe as possible.

“They become family. We see them go through high school, college, all of that,” said Eutsler. “You get that connection and it does feel more personal.”

The YWCA said that the first step is knowing the signs — then you can help.

“We can uplift people and eradicate violence and that begins with education,” said Grollmes.

On Friday, the YWCA will hold a march and rally starting at the Kansas State Capital at 11:30 a.m.

